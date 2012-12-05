FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.49 percent and the NSE index gains 0.4
percent, ahead of a crucial vote in the lower house of
parliament on foreign investment in multi-brand retail. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17
percent in opening trades. The Reserve Bank of India bought
116.42 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) of government bonds
through open market operations on Tuesday, marginally lower than
the notified 120 billion rupees.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.48/49 per
dollar versus its Tuesday close of 54.68/69, tracking losses in
the greenback versus the euro and some other Asian currencies
while positive local shares also helped. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.13
percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate unchanged at 8.05/8.10 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.