SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 5, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index closed up 0.23 percent at 19,391.86 points and
the NSE index gained 0.19 percent to 5,900.50 points, on hopes
the government will muster a majority in parliament on a crucial
vote to allow foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail.
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17
percent, with the outcome of a parliament vote expected to be a
key factor in determining whether the government would have the
appetite for future reforms, crucial for keeping fiscal deficit
in check. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 54.54/55
per dollar versus its Tuesday's close of 54.68/69, as investors
pinned their hopes on the parliament vote. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.72
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.13 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its close
of 8.05/8.10 percent on Tuesday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

