SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT
December 6, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.72 percent and the NSE index also 0.71
percent lower as traders booked profits after shares had gained
over the past sessions on hopes that the government will win the
retail FDI vote. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield flat at 8.17
percent, with a 120-billion rupee bond sale on Friday the next
immediate trigger. The government's win in parliament is
considered favourable for the future of reforms and may help the
government to push further reforms.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee off highs, now flat at
54.54/55 per dollar after local shares gave up early gains.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.71 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.11
percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its close of
8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

