SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the NSE index also 0.64
percent lower on profit-taking after shares gained over the past
several sessions on hopes the government will win the retail FDI
vote. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield up 1 basis
point at 8.18 percent, with a 120-billion rupee bond sale by the
central bank on Friday the next immediate trigger. The
government's win in parliament is considered favourable for the
future of reforms.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.42/43 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55 after local shares
gave up early gains. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.71 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 2 bps at 7.11
percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its close of
8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

