SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 6, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ended 0.49 percent higher at 19,486.80 points
and the NSE index closed up 0.52 percent at 5930.90, after a key
government ally decided to support the vote on foreign direct
investment in supermarkets, in the upper house of parliament.
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's 10-year benchmark federal bond yield ends steady at
8.17 percent ahead of a government debt sale, with dealers
awaiting cues from inflation numbers and the central bank's rate
decision later in the month. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
54.1350/1450 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.54/55,
marking its sixth rise in seven days, helped by the decision of
a key government ally to support FDI in retail. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.70 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS closed down 2
bps at 7.11 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate ends at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its close
of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. 
     
    ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

