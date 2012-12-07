FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
December 7, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.02 percent and the NSE index down 0.07
percent, ahead of a key vote on retail FDI in the upper house of
the parliament. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond 
yield down 2 basis points at 8.24 percent after RBI's
announcement of open market operations (OMO) due next week. The
benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading.
    India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees
($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through
OMO, it said on Thursday.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee off lows, at 54.15/16 versus
previous close of 54.1350/1450. It fell to 54.3050 earlier in
the session on weakness in the euro. The rupee may gain in later
session with the government set to win a key vote on retail in
the upper house of the parliament. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.68 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 3 bps 
at 7.08 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus previous close
of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

