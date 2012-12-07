FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0737 GMT
#Financials
December 7, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0737 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.11 percent and the NSE index down 0.18
percent, ahead of a key vote on retail FDI in the upper house of
the parliament. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's most traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond 
yield down 2 basis points at 8.24 percent after RBI's
announcement of open market operations (OMO) due next week. 
India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 99.67
rupees yielding 8.2396 percent at an auction on Friday, a
Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. 
 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee off lows, at 54.25/26 versus
previous close of 54.1350/1450. The rupee is expected to gain in
the later session with the government set to win a key vote on
retail in the Rajya Sabha the upper house of the parliament.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate ended down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS down 4 bps 
at 7.07 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close
of 8.10/8.15 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

