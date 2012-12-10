FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index down 0.01 percent and the NSE index down 0.08
percent, on profit-taking after initial gains in line with Asian
shares. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year lower 1 basis
point at 8.16 percent. The bond was in the shut period for
trading on Friday.
    India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.40/41 versus
its previous close of 54.47/48, helped by strong regional
equities and expected inflows from the Bharti Infratel IPO.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.64 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS also steady at 7.06 percent.
                       
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate marginally higher at 8.05/8.10 percent
versus 7.95/8.00 previous close. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
