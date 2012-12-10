FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 10, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index fell 0.07 percent and the NSE index was down
0.03 percent, led by a rally in state-run banks such as Punjab
National Bank on hopes that a banking reform bill
would be passed during the current session of parliament. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year unchanged at 8.17
percent as investors were cautious ahead of the debt buy by the
central bank of Tuesday. The bond was in the shut period for
trading on Friday.
    India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.49/50 versus its previous close of 54.47/48, on continued
dollar demand from oil importers, but the losses were capped by
expectations of inflows from a spate of share sales. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.66
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also up 2 basis points at
7.08 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus 7.95/8.00
previous close. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

