SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
December 11, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.85 percent and the NSE index 0.77 percent
higher, on expectations that the banking amendment bill will be
cleared in parliament.
    The Indian government on Tuesday is expected to seek a vote
in the lower house of parliament on easing voting rules for
shareholders in banks and give more powers to the central bank.
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year unchanged at 8.17
percent ahead of an open market operation by the central bank
later. 
    India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.27/28 to the dollar,
stronger than its previous close of 54.49/50, helped by positive
equities. Bharti Infratel and NMDC IPOs are expected to bring in
inflows and support the rupee.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.08 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.85/7.90 at
close on Monday. 
     
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

