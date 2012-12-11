FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT
December 11, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index up 0.38 percent at 19481.81 and the NSE index
is also up 0.23 percent at 5,922, after the India's NSE stock
futures breached the key psychologically 6,000 level for
the first time since Jan. 7, 2011 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year down 1 basis point
at 8.16 percent ahead of an open market operation by the central
bank later. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 to the dollar,
stronger than its previous close of 54.49/50. Gains in domestic
shares helped. Bharti Infratel which opens for public
subscription and NMDC initial public offering are widely
expected to bring in inflows and support the rupee. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS also steady at 7.08 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.85/7.90 at
close on Monday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

