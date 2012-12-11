SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.38 percent at 19481.81 and the NSE index is also up 0.23 percent at 5,922, after the India's NSE stock futures breached the key psychologically 6,000 level for the first time since Jan. 7, 2011 GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year down 1 basis point at 8.16 percent ahead of an open market operation by the central bank later. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.32/33 to the dollar, stronger than its previous close of 54.49/50. Gains in domestic shares helped. Bharti Infratel which opens for public subscription and NMDC initial public offering are widely expected to bring in inflows and support the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also steady at 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.85/7.90 at close on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)