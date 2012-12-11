FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 11, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ends down 0.12 percent at 19,387.14 and the
NSE index also falls 0.17 percent to 5,898.80 as data showing a
continued high trade deficit renews concerns about the current
account deficit, spurring investors to book profits. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond rose 1 basis point to 8.18
percent after the central bank bought less of the papers traders
wanted to offload. The central bank bought 116.03 billion rupees
of government bonds via open market operations as against 120
billion rupees scheduled.  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.26/27
per dollar, stronger than its Manday's close of 54.49/50 on the
back of inflows from Bharti Infratel's initial public offering
and expected dollar sales from a share sale by state miner NDMC.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS also flat at 7.08 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate end at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Monday's
close of 7.85/7.90 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

