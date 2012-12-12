FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
December 12, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index 0.01 percent higher at 19,388.66 and the NSE
index down 0.07 percent at 5,894.10. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent.
Yields rose in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank
bought less of the papers traders wanted to offload. The central
bank bought 116.03 billion rupees of government bonds via open
market operations as against 120 billion rupees scheduled.
  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.26/27
against the dollar from its Tuesday's close. Rupee, however,
rose a bit after data showed industrial output jumped 8.2
percent in October, well above Reuters forecast of a 4.5 percent
rise.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of
reserves reporting on Friday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

