SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 12, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The benchmark BSE index ends down 0.16 percent at 19,355.26
and the NSE index also down 0.18 percent at 5,888 as Hindustan
Unilever Ltd was hit by worries over higher royalty
payments to its parent company.
    However, non-banking financials up after the government
reaches an agreement with the opposition over a banking
amendment bill. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.18 percent.
Yields rose marginally to 8.19 percent in intraday trade after
October factory output came in higher than expected.
  
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.32/33 as against 54.26/27 from its Tuesday's close. The rupee
falls as traders turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve rate
decision, while robust growth in factory output and inflows
related to share sales supported the local currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.67
percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS also 1 bp up at 7.09
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate ends at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of reserves reporting on
Friday. 
     
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

