FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.08 percent and the NSE index
also 0.16 percent higher, helped by gains in regional equities.
    Shares in India's Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell more
than 2.5 percent, down for the second day, on concerns that it
may face higher royalty payments to its parent Unilever Plc
. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.17
percent ahead of the key monthly inflation data on Friday.
Advance tax outflows due next week are expected to worsen the
cash deficit. 
 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.11/12, stronger than
Wednesday's close of 54.32/33, helped by rise in Asian units on
extension of Fed's stimulus programme. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.67 percent
and the benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 bp at 7.10 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate flat at 8.05/8.10 percent, same as
previous close ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.