FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the NSE index
also down 0.08 percent, led by a fall in ITC.
   ITC shares fall 4.2 percent after FTSE lowered its
free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global
equity index series, according to the web site of the index
provider.  
    
     GOVERNMENT BONDS  
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond's yield falls 1 basis point
(bp)to 8.17 percent ahead of the key monthly inflation data on
Friday. 
 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.26/27, stronger than
Wednesday's close of 54.32/33.  Some dealers say that NMDC flows
are yet to hit the market. The state run miner's $1.1 billion
share sale on Wednesday was 30 percent covered by foreign
investors, sources told Reuters.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate was down 1 bp at 7.66
percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate was flat
at 7.09 percent. Speculation that the central bank would
announce open market operations after market hours supports
shorter-end swaps.

    
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's cash rate flat at 8.08/8.10 percent.  
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.