SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT
December 14, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index flat at 19,227.70 and the NSE index is down
0.09 percent at 5,846.15. The traders are cautious and await
outcome of the inflation data due later in the day and for more
clarity on the central bank's policy meet next week.     
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond's yield flat at 8.16 percent
ahead of the key November headline inflation print. The RBI has
so far not announced any open market operations (OMO) for the
next week. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 54.48/49,
versus 54.46/47 last close, after falling to 54.60 on importer
demand. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 3 basis points at 7.63 percent
in the absence of any OMO announcement and the benchmark 5-year
OIS rate unchanged at 7.10 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
8.00/8.10 percent on Thursday.  
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

