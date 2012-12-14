FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
December 14, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index gains 0.3 percent and the NSE index is up 0.23
percent after the wholesale price index rose a
slower-than-expected 7.24 percent.      
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.14
percent after the release of WPI data. The RBI has so far not
announced any open market operations (OMO) for the next week.
 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee nearly at 54.35/36, versus
54.46/47 last close, mirroring equity market gains after
lower-than-expected inflation for November. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent
in the absence of any OMO announcement and the benchmark 5-year
OIS rate unchanged at 7.10 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
8.00/8.10 percent on Thursday.  
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.