SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 14, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index ends up 0.46 percent and the NSE index 0.48
percent higher for the first session in six as lenders such as
ICICI Bank Ltd gained after lower-than-expected
inflation data reinforced hopes the central bank would start
cutting interest rates in January.      
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield settles at over-six week
low at 8.14 percent, 2 basis points (bp) lower on the day, after
data showed headline inflation plummeted in November,
reinforcing expectations of a policy rate cut as early as
January. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.4850/4950 after
falling to a one-week low against the dollar, having wiped out
all gains after heavy dollar buying by large state-run bank on
likely defence related purchase. The unit had ended at 54.46/47
to the dollar on Thursday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate ends at over-six-week low at 7.62
percent, 4 bps lower from Thursday's close boosted by a soft
inflation number. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 1 bp at
7.11 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.10 percent,
unchanged from Thursday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
