SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
December 17, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is up 0.04 percent and the NSE index 0.01
percent higher. Rate sensitive stocks lead gains ahead of RBI's
rate review on Tuesday on hopes of some monetary easing.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent,
ahead of the central bank's monetary review. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at
54.51/52 versus 54.4850/4950 at last close on the back of dollar
demand from state-run banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.61
percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is unchanged at 7.11
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus
8.00/8.10 percent at Friday close. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

