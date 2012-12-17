FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
#Financials
December 17, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    The BSE index is down 0.31 percent and the NSE index 0.31
percent lower. Caution is seen ahead of RBI's rate review on
Tuesday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent. 
Dealers say the market is pricing in the prospect of no repo cut
and a 25 basis points CRR cut at Tuesday's review. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at
54.68/69 versus 54.4850/4950 at last close on the back of some
dollar demand from oil refiners. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.62 percent. The benchmark
5-year OIS rate is down 1 basis point at 7.10 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus
8.00/8.10 percent at Friday's close. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

