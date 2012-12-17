SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell, led by a decline in technology company Tata Consultancy Services, which was hit by worries over its outlook ahead of a meeting with analysts, while Bharti Airtel fell after a unit priced its upcoming IPO at the lower end of an indicative price range. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.38 percent, or 72.83 points, to end at 19,244.42, falling for the sixth session in seven. The broader NSE index fell 0.37 percent, or 21.70 points, to end at 5,857.90, closing below the psychologically important 5,900 level, for a fifth day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.14 percent ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Tuesday. Yields and near-end swaps fell to seven-week lows in trade on hopes that the central bank will cut the cash reserve ratio and signal a rate cut as early as January at its policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.84/86 versus 54.4850/4950 at last close with any surprise rate cut likely to lead to a rally in the local unit, mirroring gains in equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 7.62 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 1 basis point at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Friday's close. Banks borrowed 1.46 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, the highest since March 30. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)