FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
December 18, 2012 / 4:22 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index is up 0.34 percent at
19,309.38 points while the broader NSE index is 0.30
percent higher at 5,875.30 points, tracking a risk-on mood in
regional markets which rose following overnight gains in U.S.
stocks on optimism that the U.S. "fiscal cliff" tussle could be
settled before tax hikes and spending cuts begin to bite early
next year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.14 percent,
ahead of the central bank's rate decision due at 0530 GMT. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee is marginally stronger at
54.79/80 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.84/86,
tracking gains in domestic sharemarkets and a broad risk-on mood
globally. But traders are cautious ahead of the central bank's
policy decision which will provide further direction. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.63
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate is also up 1 bp at
7.11 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared
with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent amid high demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.