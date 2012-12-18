FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 18, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index up 0.4 percent while the
broader NSE index is 0.43 percent higher as focus shifts
to U.S "fiscal cliff". 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at
8.15 percent. Yields, however, are off highs of 8.18 percent
after the central bank said it would shift its focus to growth
and on hopes of more open market operations. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.84/86, paring
gains after the central bank left all rates unchanged. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.66 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate 5 bps higher at 7.15 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared
with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
