SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Derivatives RSS
December 18, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares rose led by lenders such as SBI, as hopes
parliament will pass the banking amendment bill outweighed
disappointment after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest
rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. 
    The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent, or
120.33 points, to end at 19,364.75, marking its biggest single
day percentage gain since Nov. 30. 
    The broader NSE index rose 0.66 percent, or 38.90
points, to end at 5,896.80, marking its highest close in a week.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at
8.15 percent. Yields, however, are off highs of 8.18 percent
after the central bank said it would shift its focus to growth
and on hopes of more open market operations. 
      
    RUPEE    
    -------------- 
    The partially convertible rupee ended flat at 54.85/86 per
dollar versus 54.84/86 Monday close. The rupee fell to a
three-week low of 55.0550 in the session on disappointment after
RBI keeps rates on hold and heavy dollar demand from oil and
defence firms. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.66
percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 3 bps higher at 7.13
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate ends unchanged at 8.05/8.10
percent, with banks' borrowing from the central bank repo window
climbing to a new eight-and-a-half month high. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
