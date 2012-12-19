FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0510 GMT
December 19, 2012 / 5:39 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0510 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index is up 0.48 percent at 19,457 and the
NSE index rises 0.46 percent to 5,924. Shares in
non-banking financial companies such as Shriram Transport
Finance Company rose a day after a banking bill laying
the groundwork for the issuance of new bank licences was
approved by parliament.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged
at 8.15 percent after the Reserve Bank of India announced an
open market operation to ease cash crunch. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee inches higher to
54.78/79 from its previous close of 54.85/86 as higher domestic
shares and dollar selling by exporters offset gains due to
demand from importers, including those of oil, the largest
buyers in the market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent
while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.13 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent compared
with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, on higher demand
in the first week of the reporting fortnight.  
     
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

