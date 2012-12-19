FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 19, 2012 / 11:59 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on
Wednesday, marking their highest close in almost two weeks, led
by IT stocks such as Infosys after recent losses were seen as
overdone and on hopes a resolution to the "U.S. cliff" standoff
would improve the outlook for the sector.
   The benchmark BSE index rose 0.57 percent, or 111.25
points, to end at 19,476, marking its highest close in almost
two weeks. 
    The broader NSE index rose 0.56 percent, or 32.80
points, to end at 5,929.60, closing above the psychologically
important 5,900 level. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
  The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at
8.15 percent after dealers were disappointed with the size of
the open market operation announced by the RBI, to be held on
Friday. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
   The Indian rupee snapped a five-day losing streak on
Wednesday as dollar inflows with a power sector financing firm
helped offset demand from oil and gold importers while positive
domestic shares also aided.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.55/56
per dollar versus its previous close of 55.85/86. The unit moved
in a range of 55.4850 to 54.93 during the session. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
  India's 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points at 7.17 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
  India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared with
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
     
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

