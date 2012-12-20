FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT
December 20, 2012 / 4:17 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.15 percent at 19,446.54
and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent lower at
5,917.25, on some profit-taking after two days of gains and
tracking weaker Asian shares. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent
with traders awaiting the bond sale and central bank's open
market operations on Friday for near-term direction. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.70/71 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, tracking a
risk-off mood globally and on the back of month-end dollar
demand from oil refiners. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.65
percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also falls 1 bp to
7.16 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent
as demand remains high in the first week of the reporting
fortnight. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

