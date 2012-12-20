SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.15 percent at 19,446.54 and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent lower at 5,917.25, on some profit-taking after two days of gains and tracking weaker Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent with traders awaiting the bond sale and central bank's open market operations on Friday for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.70/71 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, tracking a risk-off mood globally and on the back of month-end dollar demand from oil refiners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.65 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also falls 1 bp to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent as demand remains high in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)