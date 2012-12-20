FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0744 GMT
December 20, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0744 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is down 0.42 percent and the
broader NSE index falls 0.54 percent on profit-taking
after two days of gains. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at
8.15 percent. The Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a
smaller-than-usual open market operation (OMO) of 80 billion
rupees, from 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy in the
last two OMOs in December, watered down the enthusiasm among
market participants. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 54.85/86 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, on the back of
dollar demand from oil firms and also helped by weak domestic
shares. A broad risk-off mood globally also aiding the dollar,
traders say.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate is flat at 7.66 percent, while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.16 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent. 
 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
