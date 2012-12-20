FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
December 20, 2012 / 12:16 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader
NSE index fell 0.22 percent led by decline in auto
stocks such as Tata Motors, while Adani group stocks were also
hit after gaining recently on expectations Narendra Modi would
win a fourth successive term as chief minister of India's
Gujarat state.  

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at
8.15 percent on lingering unease that the central bank has
offered to buy fewer federal bonds through open market
operations (OMOs) on Friday despite severe cash squeeze. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 54.8450/8550
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, as heavy
dollar buying by oil refiners and gold importers continued to
hurt the local unit amid another bout of risk aversion globally.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.65
percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.16
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent from
8.10/8.15 percent at previous close.  
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

