SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.22 percent led by decline in auto stocks such as Tata Motors, while Adani group stocks were also hit after gaining recently on expectations Narendra Modi would win a fourth successive term as chief minister of India's Gujarat state. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.15 percent on lingering unease that the central bank has offered to buy fewer federal bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday despite severe cash squeeze. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 54.8450/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, as heavy dollar buying by oil refiners and gold importers continued to hurt the local unit amid another bout of risk aversion globally. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.65 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate fell 1 bp to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent from 8.10/8.15 percent at previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)