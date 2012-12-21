SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.82 percent tracking losses in other regional share markets as uncertainty grows over the U.S. fiscal cliff resolution. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.15 percent ahead of the 120 billion rupees federal bond auction and an up to 80 billion rupees open market purchase of bonds by the central bank later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.20/21 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550 as a risk-off mood globally hurts the local unit while month-end dollar demand from oil firms adds to the downward pressure. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.65 percent and the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also flat at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)