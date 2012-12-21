FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT
December 21, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.66 percent and the broader
NSE index down 0.81 percent, tracking losses in other
regional share markets as uncertainty grows over the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" resolution. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.16
percent ahead of the 120 billion rupees federal bond auction and
an up to 80 billion rupees open market purchase of bonds by the
central bank later in the day. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.12/13 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550 as a risk-off
mood globally hurts the local unit, while month-end dollar
demand from oil firms adds to the downward pressure. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.66 percent and
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.16 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
