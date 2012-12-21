FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
December 21, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 1.09 percent and the broader
NSE index down 1.16 percent, marking a second week of
declines, as lenders were hit by profit-taking, while Bharti
Airtel fell after federal police filed charges as part of a
probe into alleged corruption in allocation of mobile airwaves.
 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
8.14 percent as strong interest was seen at the open market
operations while the sale of 120 billion rupees in government
debt attracted robust demand. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.06/07 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550, extending its
fall for a third straight week, as uncertainty over the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" resolution dented demand for risk assets
including domestic equities. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.67 percent, while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.17 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
