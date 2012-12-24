FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT
#Financials
December 24, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader
NSE index gains 0.18 percent, led by gains in technology
shares such as Infosys.

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent on hopes of open market
operations. Cash deficit in the banking system stood at 1.6
trillion rupees on Friday, raising hopes of more open market
operations by the RBI.  
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee was at 55.1025/1100 to the dollar, weaker
than Friday's close of 55.06/07, but stronger than the day's low
of 55.21. The Indian rupee pares losses against the dollar in
thin trade, aided by custodial flows. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
     India's short-end 1-year rate is at 7.63 percent, 4 basis
points lower from its previous close. The 5-year OIS rate
 is at 7.16 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than
the previous close of 7.17 percent.
            
    CALL MONEY  
    --------------------          
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus its
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. 
     
    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

