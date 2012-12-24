SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0746 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.18 percent, led by gains in technology shares such as Infosys. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent on hopes of open market operations. Cash deficit in the banking system stood at 1.6 trillion rupees on Friday, raising hopes of more open market operations by the RBI. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 55.1025/1100 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 55.06/07, but stronger than the day's low of 55.21. The Indian rupee pares losses against the dollar in thin trade, aided by custodial flows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate is at 7.63 percent, 4 basis points lower from its previous close. The 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)