#Financials
December 24, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.07 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.14 percent higher, led by
gains in Tata Motors and technology shares such as Infosys
.

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent on hopes of open market
operations. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee closed at 54.95/96 to the dollar,
stronger than Friday's close of 55.06/07, aided by custodial
flows and dollar sales by software exporters. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63 percent, 4 bps
lower from its previous close. The 5-year OIS rate
 closed unchanged at 7.17 percent.

    ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Shamik Paul)

