SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0430 GMT
#Financials
December 26, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.14 percent, while the 
broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher, led by gains in
oil and gas shares. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.12 percent after central bank says to hold
80 billion rupees worth of open market operations on Friday.
 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.98/99, off lows of 55.10, but still
weaker than Monday's close of 54.95/96, as Asian FX trading
soft. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.62 percent,
and the 5-year OIS rate also 1 bp lower at 7.16
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its Monday
close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
