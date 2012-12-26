FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0723 GMT
December 26, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0723 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 1 percent, while the 
broader NSE index also 1 percent higher, led by gains in
banks and Reliance Industries Ltd. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.12 percent. The RBI's bond purchase
announcements via open market operations (OMO) are seeing a
muted response from the market, with secondary market yields
hardly budging as the central bank has been mostly buying debt
held by banks and pension funds. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.90/91, stronger than Monday's close of
54.95/96, on the back of gains in domestic shares. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.62 percent,
and the 5-year OIS rate also 1 bp lower at 7.16
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its Monday
close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

