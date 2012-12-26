FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at close
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.84 percent, while the 
broader NSE index closed 0.85 percent higher, as banks
advanced on hopes the central bank would continue to inject
liquidity, while Larsen & Toubro rose after the government
extended interest subsidies for some exporters. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down
2 basis points (bps) at 8.11 percent, comforted by the central
bank's bond purchase announcement and hopes of a rate cut in
January. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee ended at 54.8350/8450, stronger than Monday's
close of 54.95/96, on the back of gains in domestic shares.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate ended steady at 7.63 percent
and the 5-year OIS rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.16
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ended at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its
Monday close of 8.05/8.15 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Shamik Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.