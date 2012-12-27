SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.1 percent, and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent higher, ahead of derivatives expiry. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.10 percent, as the market starts pricing in a rate cut as early as the RBI's January policy meeting. RUPEE -------------- The rupee gains for a third day, at 54.76/78 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.8350/8450, helped by strong inflows into local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate ended steady at 7.63 percent and the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate steady at 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)