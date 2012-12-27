FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0415 GMT
December 27, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.1 percent, and the  broader
NSE index 0.09 percent higher, ahead of derivatives
expiry. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point (bp) at 8.10 percent, as the market starts pricing
in a rate cut as early as the RBI's January policy meeting.
 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee gains for a third day, at 54.76/78 to the dollar
versus Wednesday's close of 54.8350/8450, helped by strong
inflows into local stocks.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate ended steady at 7.63 percent
and the 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.16
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate steady at 8.10/8.15 percent. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

