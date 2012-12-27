SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended down 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.6 percent lower, as recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries were hit by profit-booking, while technology stocks such as Infosys fell due to concerns about their profit outlooks ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.11 percent after touching a five-month low, as media reports over a likely increase in diesel prices triggered some selling in late trade. RUPEE -------------- The rupee snapped two sessions of gains and ended at 54.93/94 per dollar versus Wednesday close of 54.8350/8450, as domestic stocks fell and demand from oil refiners strengthened. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate flat at 7.63 percent and the 5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, versus 8.10/8.15 percent at Wednesday close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)