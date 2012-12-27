FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 27, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended down 0.48 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.6 percent lower, as recent
outperformers such as Reliance Industries were hit by
profit-booking, while technology stocks such as Infosys fell due
to concerns about their profit outlooks ahead of the expiry of
derivatives at the end of the session.  

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat
at 8.11 percent after touching a five-month low, as media
reports over a likely increase in diesel prices triggered some
selling in late trade. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee snapped two sessions of gains and ended at
54.93/94 per dollar versus Wednesday close of 54.8350/8450, as
domestic stocks fell and demand from oil refiners strengthened.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate flat at 7.63 percent and the
5-year OIS rate 1 basis point lower at 7.15
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, versus 8.10/8.15
percent at Wednesday close. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)

