SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0605 GMT
December 28, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0605 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.53 percent higher, helped by gains in oil
companies on hopes of diesel price hike.  

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 8.10 percent, with traders bidding for auction
bonds and offering OMO bonds. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee trading higher at 54.88/89, versus its previous
close of 54.93/94 per dollar, helped by strength in stocks.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    India's short-end 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.61 percent
and the 5-year OIS rate also 2 bps lower at 7.13
percent.
   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 07.95-08.05 percent on reserves
reporting day versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

