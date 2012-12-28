FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0914 GMT
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0914 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.3 percent higher, helped by gains in oil
companies while bank shares fall on year-end profit-taking.
 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 8.10 percent. India's central bank may buy the
8.07 percent July bonds maturing in 2017 at 100.03 rupees,
yielding 8.0617 percent, through open market operations, a
Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee trading higher at 54.90/91, versus its previous
close of 54.93/94 per dollar. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The short-term 1-year and the 5-year
 rates were both down 2 basis points at 7.61
percent and 7.13 percent, respectively

   
    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate at 8.15-8.20 percent on reserves
reporting day versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.