SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
December 28, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index closed 0.63 percent higher and
the broader NSE index ended up 0.65 percent, led by
gains in oil companies, including ONGC, following media reports
that the petroleum ministry has proposed gradually raising
diesel prices. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat
at 8.11 percent. The central bank bought 78.99 billion rupees of
bonds through open market operations while it sold 120 billion
rupees of bonds at an auction.  
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee closed higher at 54.7550/7650 per dollar, versus
its previous close of 54.93/94, helped by gains in domestic
stocks. The rupee rose 0.6 percent for the week. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The short-term 1-year and the 5-year
 rates were both down 1 basis point at 7.62
percent and 7.14 percent, respectively.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's three-day cash rate closed at 7.90-7.95 percent on
reserves reporting day versus Thursday close of 8.00/8.10
percent. 
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

