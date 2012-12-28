SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index closed 0.63 percent higher and the broader NSE index ended up 0.65 percent, led by gains in oil companies, including ONGC, following media reports that the petroleum ministry has proposed gradually raising diesel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.11 percent. The central bank bought 78.99 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations while it sold 120 billion rupees of bonds at an auction. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed higher at 54.7550/7650 per dollar, versus its previous close of 54.93/94, helped by gains in domestic stocks. The rupee rose 0.6 percent for the week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The short-term 1-year and the 5-year rates were both down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent and 7.14 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate closed at 7.90-7.95 percent on reserves reporting day versus Thursday close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)