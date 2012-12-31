FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
December 31, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index 0.03 percent higher and the
broader NSE index 0.02 percent down, with markets
awaiting resolution of U.S. fiscal impasse.  

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis
points lower at 8.09 percent after government announces net 160
rupees of t-bill sale in the March quarter, raising hopes that
there will be less of any extra borrowing via dated securities. 
 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee flat at 54.7550/7650 per dollar, as most financial
markets remain closed and await outcome of U.S. fiscal cliff.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The short-term 1-year and the 5-year
 rates were both down 1 basis point at 7.61
percent and 7.13 percent, respectively.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 percent at
the start of a new reporting fortnight versus 7.90/7.95 percent
close on Friday. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

