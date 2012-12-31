SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index 0.03 percent higher and the broader NSE index 0.02 percent down, with markets awaiting resolution of U.S. fiscal impasse. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 8.09 percent after government announces net 160 rupees of t-bill sale in the March quarter, raising hopes that there will be less of any extra borrowing via dated securities. RUPEE -------------- The rupee flat at 54.7550/7650 per dollar, as most financial markets remain closed and await outcome of U.S. fiscal cliff. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The short-term 1-year and the 5-year rates were both down 1 basis point at 7.61 percent and 7.13 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate higher at 8.20/8.25 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight versus 7.90/7.95 percent close on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)