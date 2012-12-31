FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0833 GMT
December 31, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0833 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.09 percent, with markets awaiting
resolution of U.S. "fiscal cliff".  

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
 The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.06
percent, down 5 basis points (bps) from Friday's close. The
benchmark 10-year bond yields fell as much as 7 bps to a
five-and-a-half month low on Monday, on quarter-end buying and
as the government's move to sell more treasury bills was seen as
reducing the need to sell longer-dated paper. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 54.68/69 per dollar, versus closing of
54.78/79. Most financial markets remain closed and await outcome
of U.S. fiscal cliff. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The short-term 1-year down 3 bps at 7.59
percent the 5-year rate down 1 bp at 7.13
percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent at
the start of a new reporting fortnight versus 7.90/7.95 percent
close on Friday. 
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

