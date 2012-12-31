SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0833 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.09 percent, with markets awaiting resolution of U.S. "fiscal cliff". GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.06 percent, down 5 basis points (bps) from Friday's close. The benchmark 10-year bond yields fell as much as 7 bps to a five-and-a-half month low on Monday, on quarter-end buying and as the government's move to sell more treasury bills was seen as reducing the need to sell longer-dated paper. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 54.68/69 per dollar, versus closing of 54.78/79. Most financial markets remain closed and await outcome of U.S. fiscal cliff. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The short-term 1-year down 3 bps at 7.59 percent the 5-year rate down 1 bp at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent at the start of a new reporting fortnight versus 7.90/7.95 percent close on Friday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)