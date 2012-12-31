SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended down 0.09 percent at 19,426.71 and the broader NSE index fell 0.06 percent to 5,905.10, due to caution over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks, but ended 2012 with their best gain in three years as strong foreign inflows and the government's fiscal and economic reforms outweighed worries about the domestic economy. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.05 percent, down 6 basis points (bps) from its Friday's close. It fell as much as 10 bps to a 20-month low on quarter-end buying and as the government's move to sell more treasury bills was seen as reducing the need to sell longer-dated paper. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed weaker at 54.99/55.00 per dollar versus its close of 54.7550/7650 on Friday as dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end demand hurt while some late short-covering also added to the downward pressure. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate ended down 2 bps at 7.60 percent while the 5-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 8.90/9.00 percent versus 7.90/7.95 percent at close on Friday as banks typically desist from lending to others during quarter-endings and amid higher demand as the new reporting fortnight begins. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)