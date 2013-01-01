FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 1, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index up 0.8 percent at 19,581.24 and
the broader NSE index gains 0.78 percent to 5,951.30, as
Wall Street rallied on Monday and the White House and
congressional lawmakers reached a deal to avoid the "fiscal
cliff". 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.99 percent versus its
previous close of 8.05 percent, after the central bank shifted a
bond auction scheduled this week and said it will buy up to 80
billion rupees of bonds on Friday. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee at 54.80/82 per dollar versus its previous close
of 54.99/55.00, boosted by a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal
cliff", but gains were capped by a surge in the country's
current account deficit. ž 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.58
percent, while the 5-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.09 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent versus its
previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand
fades. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.