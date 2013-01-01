SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.79 percent at 19,580.81 and the broader NSE index gained 0.77 percent at 5,950.85, after the U.S. averted the looming "fiscal cliff" in a last-minute deal, with hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India beginning to gather steam, leading to gains in bank shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.99 percent versus its previous close of 8.05 percent, after the central bank shifted a bond auction scheduled this week and said it will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee started 2013 on a positive note tracking gains in local shares after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a deal which would help avert the "fiscal cliff" but weak domestic data limited a sharper rise. The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.68/69 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00. ž INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.59 percent, while the 5-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)