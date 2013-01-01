FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
January 1, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index ended up 0.79 percent at
19,580.81 and the broader NSE index gained 0.77 percent
at 5,950.85, after the U.S. averted the looming "fiscal cliff"
in a last-minute deal, with hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve
Bank of India beginning to gather steam, leading to gains in
bank shares. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.99 percent
versus its previous close of 8.05 percent, after the central
bank shifted a bond auction scheduled this week and said it will
buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
   The Indian rupee started 2013 on a positive note tracking
gains in local shares after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a deal
which would help avert the "fiscal cliff" but weak domestic data
limited a sharper rise.
   The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.68/69
per dollar versus its previous close of 54.99/55.00. ž 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.59 percent,
while the 5-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.10 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its
previous close of 8.90/9.00 percent as year-end demand
fades. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

