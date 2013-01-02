FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2013 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.65 percent and the
broader NSE index gains 0.64 percent after the U.S.
House of Representatives approved a deal to avert the "fiscal
cliff", sparking broad-based buying. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.98 percent, 1 basis
point (bp) lower than its previous close, due to the absence of
a bond sale this week as it is being deferred to the Feb. 22
week. A open market purchase of bonds on Friday has kept
sentiment positive. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The Indian rupee at 54.31/32 versus previous close of
54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal
pushes up risk assets including the domestic share market.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.57 percent, while the
5-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.08 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent
as year-end demand fades. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.