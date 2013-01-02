SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.65 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.64 percent after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff", sparking broad-based buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 7.98 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than its previous close, due to the absence of a bond sale this week as it is being deferred to the Feb. 22 week. A open market purchase of bonds on Friday has kept sentiment positive. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 54.31/32 versus previous close of 54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal pushes up risk assets including the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.57 percent, while the 5-year rate also falls 2 bps to 7.08 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.00/8.05 percent as year-end demand fades. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)