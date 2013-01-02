FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
January 2, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's BSE index is up 0.63 percent and the
broader NSE index gains 0.65 percent after the U.S.
House of Representatives approved a deal to avert the "fiscal
cliff", sparking broad-based buying. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    The 10-year benchmark bond yield at 8 percent, 1 basis point
(bp) higher on profit-taking in bonds after two sessions of
gains. 
      
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The rupee stronger at 54.37/39 versus Tuesday's close of
54.68/69 as global optimism over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal
pushes up risk assets, including the domestic share market.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    ------------------------------------- 
    The 1-year OIS rate is down 2 bps at 7.57 percent, while the
5-year rate up 1 bp to 7.11 percent.

    CALL MONEY   
    --------------------           
    India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 8.00/8.10
percent as year-end demand fades. 
    
  ---------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

